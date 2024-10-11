Nikola and GTS Group strike deal to strengthen electric vehicle presence

FONTANA, Calif. — Nikola Corporation has expanded in the southern Calif. market with the introduction of the “Next Generation Truck” (NGT) division of GTS Group as its newest sales and service dealer.

“After many successful years specializing in traditional diesel-powered Class 8 trucks, GTS is thrilled to embark on an exciting new chapter by introducing Next Generation Truck – what we call NGT – a new division that was created for the sales and service of Nikola trucks,” said Amir Delvarani, CEO of GTS Group. “We believe that Nikola has created the best Class 8 zero-emission trucks in the world, between the battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with superior technology that will help drivers, fleet owners and companies meet their goals. Adoption of Nikola trucks into a fleet marks a significant step toward sustainability, and we are eager to contribute to a cleaner future for the trucking industry.”

According to a company media release, the dealership, located at 14578 Valley Boulevard in Fontana, will sell both Nikola Class 8 trucks – battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric and assist customers with securing local, state and federal incentives. With the addition of the new dealer, the number of Nikola sales and service locations is now up to nineteen locations across the U.S. as it rapidly continues to fulfill its commitment to the expansion of the distribution network.

“Nikola is committed to building a strong and comprehensive sales and service network to ensure our customers receive the best support for their zero-emission transportation needs,” said Stephen Girsky, Nikola president and CEO. “Partnering with GTS Group strengthens our ability to deliver clean, efficient trucks while providing top-tier service and infrastructure solutions across Southern California.”

Delvarani noted that that with the expanded offerings, GTS and NGT remain fully committed to providing the same exceptional support and service to its valued customers across the nation.

“Together, we are driving the future of transportation forward,” Delvarani said.