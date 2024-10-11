ALAN issues activation notice in response to Hurricane Milton

“The devastation Hurricane Milton and its many tornadoes have caused is heartbreaking. We mourn for those who have lost family members, pets and homes, and we are already working hand-in-hand with various non-profit partners to deliver help,” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director.

Earlier this week, ALAN received its first request for Hurricane Milton-related logistics assistance. In the coming weeks, Fulton said she anticipates it could receive dozens more, just as it has since Hurricane Helene struck various parts of the Southeast two weeks ago.

“During the first 48 to 72 hours after a hurricane, most of the work on the ground is focused on search and rescue efforts,” Fulton said. “Because of this, ALAN usually doesn’t receive the first substantial wave of donated logistics requests until after that, when humanitarian organizations can get in, conduct their initial assessments and determine what’s most needed.”

“We know that can be frustrating for organizations that want to do something tangible as soon as possible. But we hope they will still be willing to provide their logistics help when the need arises, whether it’s in a few days, a few months – or even beyond that.”

ALAN encourages organizations that are interested in joining its Hurricane Milton relief efforts to visit its Disaster Micro-Site at https://www.alanaid.org/operations/ frequently in the weeks and months ahead. That’s where ALAN will post any unfilled requests it has – and where it currently features several open needs it has for Hurricane Helene and other ongoing disaster relief efforts.

Those who wish to help ALAN by making a financial contribution instead can do so by going to https://www.alanaid.org/donate/.

“Logistics professionals may not be first responders but ensuring that relief supplies reach those in need is indeed a life-saving activity,” Fulton said. “We’re thankful to be part of a community that can play such a meaningful role under the most challenging of circumstances.”