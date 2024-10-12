TheTrucker.com
Ohio man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Medina County

By Bruce Guthrie -
An early Friday morning collision in Ohio claimed the life of a local man.

CLEVELAND — A Wayne County man reportedly died in a hospital after he was ejected from his pickup truck after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Medina County Friday morning, authorities said. The incident was first reported by WKYC in Clevelend.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 911 caller reported the crash in Chatham Township at 8:25 a.m. The deceased was identified as Orrville resident Brent Ogg, who died at Lodi Hospital Friday afternoon, according to reports.

The sheriff’s office investigated the crash and determined Ogg failed to stop at a stop sign on Vandermark Road and Chatham Road. A semi-truck with an attached trailer was driving west on Chatham Road when it hit Ogg’s GMC Sierra at the intersection.

Firefighters from Chatham and nearby Lafayette Township assisted the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

