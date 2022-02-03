TheTrucker.com
National Guard rescues stranded trucker in Oklahoma

By The Trucker News Staff -
Members of the Oklahoma National Guard work to help a trucker who slid off the road Thursday during Winter Storm Landon. (Courtesy: Oklahoma National Guard)
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma National Guard trucks sit on U.S.69/75 helping stranded motorists. Tap photo for larger version. (Courtesy: Oklahoma National Guard)

CALERA, Okla. — Citizen-soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment of the Oklahoma National Guard supported the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Durant Thursday by stabilizing a semi-truck that slid off of U.S. 75/69 in Calera and preventing it from rolling over.

The truck driver was not injured.
