National Guard rescues stranded trucker in Oklahoma

CALERA, Okla. — Citizen-soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment of the Oklahoma National Guard supported the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Durant Thursday by stabilizing a semi-truck that slid off of U.S. 75/69 in Calera and preventing it from rolling over.
