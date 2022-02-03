Driver reportedly ejected, killed in Dallas crash

DALLAS — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after he was reportedly ejected during a crash on Interstate 45 in downtown Dallas and thrown onto Interstate 30.

KXAS-TV reports that the tractor-trailer was going southbound on I-45 when it crashed at about 9:55 p.m. along the bridge over eastbound Interstate 30. The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was ejected from the cab and found dead on the I-30 lanes below.

The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle in the accident and investigators were working to determine what caused the wreck.

Aside from the driver, a dog was also found dead at the scene

WFAA reported that the southbound lanes at I-45 at I-30, near Deep Ellum, were closed following a fatal crash Wednesday night.