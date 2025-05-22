National real estate group to offer thousands of hourly truck parking spaces with ParkPro

TAMPA, Fla. — ParkPro, a national provider of commercial truck parking solutions, is partnering with Spinoso Real Estate Group as the latest addition to its platform of host properties.

“Americans are paying for the lack of truck parking every day, both in lost wages to the driver and higher prices to the consumer—even though America has more parking than the rest of the world combined,” says Tra Williams, founder and CEO of ParkPro. “ParkPro can solve this problem with instant scale and without spending a single dime of taxpayer

dollars.”

The rollout begins with Lakeland Square Mall, situated along the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, Fla. where an estimated 18,000 trucks travel daily and demand for temporary parking has reached an unsustainable level.

Addressing the Parking Crisis

Williams has deep ties with Florida’s transport and logistics industry, operating the state’s largest CDL training company and working closely with industry stakeholders for years, according to a company press release.

The launch of Spinoso Real Estate Group’s truck parking offerings through ParkPro comes amid a historic parking shortage, with reports indicating there is only one available space for every 11 trucks on the road.

“Using ParkPro’s reservation-based system, truck parking will now be available to drivers passing through I-4, starting with flagship user Alabama Motor Express (AMX) this month,” the release said.

Focused on excess parking lots at large retail and event venues, ParkPro connects commercial truck drivers and their employers seeking quality, safe, hourly parking spaces with pre-vetted properties (hosts) through its reservation platform.

Florida Trucking Association

With support from the Florida Trucking Association, which helps identify Florida’s highest-demand truck parking

markets, ParkPro’s relationships with host properties are rapidly unlocking new parking inventory for thousands of drivers across the nation, according to the release.

Regaining Lost Productivity

“By utilizing ParkPro, the transport and logistics industry can regain the 12% of annual productivity that the American Trucking Association says is lost while searching for truck parking,” the release said. “ParkPro’s unique two-way marketplace prevents the need for costly and time consuming new truck parking construction projects.”

In addition to Spinoso Real Estate Group, ParkPro is working with other nationally recognized property groups in Florida and across the United States, and more hourly truck parking spaces will be unlocked this summer.

Carriers currently searching for parking in the Southeast region are encouraged to create an account on ParkPro’s website or by emailing [email protected]. For more information, visit www.park.pro.