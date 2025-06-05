National “Secure Your Load Day” reminds drivers of the dangers of driving with unsecured cargo

WASHINGTON — As National Secure Your Load Day approaches on June 6, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Robin Abel, founder of Secure Your Load, are reminding all drivers to properly secure any items being transported.

“Secure your load as if everyone you love is driving in the car behind you,” Abel said.

Unsecured loads are a serious safety risk on roadways and contribute significantly to crash-related injuries and fatalities.

National Secure Your Load Day is honored on June 6th. The date was picked to commemorate a tragic day.

Turning Tragedy into Activism

Abel’s life was altered by an incident that nearly killed her daughter Maria. She would prefer to live a quiet life in her garden with her dogs but is compelled to share her story in order prevent future tragedies caused by unsecured loads and road debris.

In 2010, Robin joined forces with Paul Reif, an Arizona resident, after Reif’s son Matthew was killed by an unsecured load on June 6th. Bonded by grief, Abel and Reif have supported and encouraged each other in an effort to save other families from unnecessary pain caused by these preventable incidents, according to Secure Your Load.

Since her daughter’s collision in 2004, Robin has changed two Washington State laws and passed “Maria’s Law,” making an unsecured load that causes significant property damage, injury, or death a crime with possible jail time/fines while enabling victims to apply for Crime Victim’s Assistance. She also worked to pass legislation in Alaska with a young woman who had been seriously injured by an unsecured load.

Going National

On a national level, Abel has implemented authorization language into multiple transportation bills. The first bill included a stipulation allowing the GAO to conduct a national study on unsecured loads. Successive bills acknowledged the safety issue of unsecured loads and encouraged the states to act accordingly.

The FAST Act funded grants to educate the public on the importance of load securement, and the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included unsecured loads, continuing the issue’s eligibility for addition to State Highway Safety Programs.

Abel’s “Secure Your Load” section in the Washington Driver’s Guide has been adopted by the American Automobile Motor Vehicle Association (AAMVA) as a model for non-commercial driver’s guides. AAMVA has said they will include a rotating question on load securement in non-commercial driving exams in the future. Currently, load securement techniques are taught to commercial drivers but there still exists little if any training for the public.

A Life’s Work Honored

In 2015, the NHTSA awarded Abel the nation’s highest road safety award for Public Service at the Lifesaver’s conference in Chicago. On that day, then Congressman Dave Reichert had a flag flown over the capital building in D.C. in her honor.

In 2016, Abel started the Secure Your Load safety campaign to get the word out that federal monies are available for public education on load securement AND to encourage the states to educate their citizens. Secure Your Load also aims to reduce litter on roads; as a nation, we spend approximately $11.5B to clean our roads and it is estimated that 20-40% of road pollution comes from unsecured loads.

Today, most U.S. states have signed proclamations declaring June 6th as Secure Your Load Day. Abel encourages partnerships within each state and recommends Secure Your Load programs to waste facilities. Education and law enforcement have notably reduced deaths, injuries, and property damage, but Abel believes that while nationwide state patrols and police are doing much to help, it takes us all to make a difference and to keep our families safe on the roads.

The Dangers of Unsecured Loads

Unsecured loads not only endanger you, but also other drivers and pedestrians. According to the NHTSA, each year, about 730 people are killed and 17,000 more are injured because of objects in the road.

“Every item not properly secured on a vehicle has the potential to become a deadly projectile,” said Garrett Eucalitto Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner. “This is not just about compliance with the law, it’s about protecting lives. Taking a few moments to secure your load can prevent devastating crashes and keep Connecticut roads safer for everyone.”

Securing Your Loads

The NHTSA recommends the following tips to ensure you properly secure your cargo:

Tie it down with rope, netting, or straps.

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer.

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.

Always double-check your load to make sure it’s secure.