Waco CDL school sees surge of Gen Z interest in trucking

WACO, Texas — As much of the workforce continues to struggle with rising college debt and stagnant wages, one surprising career path is gaining traction with the youngest generation of workers: trucking.

According to new enrollment data from ACE Driving Academy in Waco, Texas, 45% of its recent CDL graduates are members of Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, signaling a generational shift toward blue-collar careers with high earning potential and job security. This trend far surpasses industry norms, where the average age of a truck driver is 46, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“We’re seeing more young people choose trucking because it’s a career that pays well and doesn’t require a college degree,” said Eddy Hooker, school manager at ACE. “Gen Z wants something real; a job that gives them freedom, stability, and a good paycheck. Trucking offers all of that.”

Growing Opportunities

Professional truck drivers can earn between $76,000 and $95,000 annually, with opportunities to grow into owner-operator roles or specialized endorsements, according to an ACE press release. Unlike many careers that require a four-year degree, CDL training at ACE can be completed in as little as four weeks, putting Gen Z grads to work fast.

“Many younger students are also drawn to the independence and mobility that comes with a trucking lifestyle, as well as the opportunity to explore the country while building financial stability,” ACE said. “With 30% of the total workforce now made up of Gen Z, ACE’s latest data is a promising indicator for the future of trucking, a field long challenged by an aging population and persistent driver shortages.”

ACE Driving Academy is a member of the Driver Resource Center (DRC) network, which has helped train over 50,000 professional truck drivers. Through DRC’s support, students benefit from tuition assistance options, job placement services, and partnerships with top carriers across the country.

