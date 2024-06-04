National Secure Your Load Day set for June 6

OLYMPIA — An unsecured load — whether it’s being hauled by a big rig or a pickup — can be deadly.

National Secure Your Load Day is a safety campaign that was founded in 2004 by Washington state resident Robin Abel after her life was altered by an unsecured load that nearly killed her daughter.

This year, it’s being held on Thursday, June 6.

“National Secure Your Load Day is an important reminder that the safety of our roads depends on each of us. By taking simple steps to secure our loads, we can prevent crashes and save lives,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. “Even the smallest items falling from a vehicle can be deadly. I encourage all residents to spread the word about the importance of securing your lead and to practice safety measures every day.”

In Washington state, the coalition includes the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Washington Department of Ecology.

“We all have a responsibility to protect one another and to protect our environment by securing cargo to prevent dangerous debris from falling on our roads,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Washingtonians care about our environment, and we care about our communities – let’s all do our part to reduce litter and keep our roads safe.”

It’s well established that unsecure loads and subsequent roadside debris is both an environmental issue and a significant safety hazard for travelers, roadside workers and all road users. Drivers in Washington state continue to endure crashes due to debris from unsecured loads, with 300 crashes on average each year.

This statistic remains consistent year to year, and in 2023 these crashes led to 16 injuries and tragically one death.

Fines for failing to secure loads or littering range from $50 to $5,000, with the highest penalties applied to offenses involving “lit debris” such as cigarettes that could lead to brush fires and a greater number of hazards. Drivers whose unsecured loads cause physical harm or property damage could also face criminal prosecution and jail time.

WSP troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers contacted more than 5,000 motorists for improperly secured loads in 2023.

“The truth is collisions caused by unsecured loads are completely preventable,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “By choosing to secure all of the items in your vehicle before hitting the road, you can contribute to safer travels for everyone.”

An oversized load detached from its trailer on April 27 in Temple Texas, pinning a vehicle underneath and killing two.

Police say the load shifted as the truck was traveling down State Highway 36.

How can such disasters be prevented?

According to the WSP, it all starts with simply strapping down and securing all items in your car, truck or trailer for every trip — even if it’s just across town. Tarps, ratchet straps and cargo nets are easy and effective solutions for securing many types of vehicle loads and preventing road hazards.

As part of the campaign, Ecology is funding load securing equipment giveaways in Clark, Skagit and Snohomish counties in June.

Additionally, up to 40 retail hardware stores statewide will share best practices and promote products to safely secure loads.

To learn more about this campaign and how you can help keep Washington roads safe and litter free, visit SecureLoadsWA.org or SujetaTuCargaWA.org.