NATSO continuing its longstanding relationship with Westrock Coffee

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO) announced recently that it is continuing its relationship with Westrock Coffee Company, which acquired S&D Coffee & Tea, a long-standing NATSO Chairman’s Circle member.

“In maintaining the relationship, Westrock Coffee will continue supporting NATSO at the highest membership level for industry suppliers,” a news release stated.

“S&D Coffee has been a terrific partner for NATSO, and we are happy to have continued support from Westrock Coffee. Truckstops and travel plazas must offer good, quality coffee and are also expanding into cold brews, custom blends, and teas to appeal to a wide variety of customers. We are fortunate to have the expertise of Westrock,” said Pamela Hayes, vice president of business development for NATSO.”

Westrock Coffee and S&D Coffee & Tea now serve customers as Westrock Coffee.

“Their combined capabilities further support Westrock Coffee’s commitment to its customers as they continue to source, develop, roast, package, and distribute coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients,” according to the news release.

“As part of its ongoing support as a Chairman’s Circle member, Westrock Coffee will share its industry knowledge and insight with NATSO’s members in a variety of ways, including NATSO’s blog, Stop Watch magazine and NATSO Connect.”