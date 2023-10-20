Navistar Financial re-launches retail capabilities

LISLE, Ill. — Navistar Financial is once again offering retail capabilities to serve International truck and IC Bus customers.

According to a news release, the finance company “provides customers with tailor-made, competitive loan and lease financing. The new structure will allow it to evolve to support the development of its customers’ business potential.”

Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO of Navistar, called Navistar Financial “an integral piece of our customer value proposition.”

“With the backing and financial strength of the TRATON GROUP, Navistar Financial will provide a holistic and comprehensive buying experience for our customers, especially when it comes to meeting future requirements, like the transition to battery electric vehicles,” Carlbaum added.

Part of Traton Financial Services, Navistar will offer its customers new and used equipment ownership and leasing options.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring retail financial services back to International and IC Bus dealers and customers through Navistar Financial,” said Koen Knoops, president of Navistar Financial. “We’ve hit the ground running, offering competitive loan and lease financing, including fair market value (FMV) leases to mitigate ownership risks associated with new technologies. There is a significant opportunity to become the leading partner for future transportation solutions, assisting our customers in their business developments through the next phases of the evolution of the transportation and logistics industry.”

A launch event was streamed live on Oct 2 for select stakeholders. Visit www.navistarfinancial.com/launch-event to view the event footage.