NDOT reveals winners of 2022 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the winners of its inaugural “Name a Snowplow” contest.

With more than 300 submissions by Nebraska elementary school students, the list was narrowed down to 17 winners.

The creativity of students’ submissions was impressive, making it difficult to narrow down the list, according to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT Director of Communications and Public Policy.

Some of the winning names included Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Snowbuster and Snow Big Red.

“We were excited to give Nebraska’s students the chance to get involved in naming our plows,” Ankeny said. “It’s also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers, who are often the unsung heroes of keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The selected plows will be branded with their new monikers and have been updated on NDOT’s website where the name and location of each plow is available in real time.

While NDOT has over 600 snowplows, these 17 winners will be the only ones identified by name for now.

NDOT will share additional information on its social media pages, including when the 17 names are placed on the snowplows.

NDOT plans to have another contest next year, with the goal to have 30 new names to add by early October, Ankeny said.