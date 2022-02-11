Near zero visibility closing interstates, highways

BISMARCK, N.D. — Strong winds are whipping up blizzard-like conditions and closing sections of interstates and highways in North Dakota and Minnesota Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 29 from Canada to the South Dakota border because of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Travel is also prohibited on Highway 13 from Interstate 29 to Wahpeton.

In Minnesota, the State Patrol advised no travel in northwestern Minnesota due to near whiteout conditions. Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls was closed along with sections of Highways 10, 75, 9, 32, 34, 108 and 210.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says dozens of vehicles and semis are in the ditch between Barnesville and Rothsay. He says dozens of other vehicles that went off the road are scattered throughout the region.

Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service posted a blizzard warning Friday for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.