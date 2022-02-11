Love’s Travel Stops opens new locations in Ohio, New Mexico

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is opening new locations in North Canton, Ohio, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The stores combined add 150 truck parking spaces and 150 jobs to the communities they’re located in.
“We’re excited to offer the services and amenities Love’s is known for at our 21st location in Ohio and 14th location in New Mexico,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “Our team members are ready to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”
The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
|North Canton, Ohio
|
Santa Teresa, New Mexico
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Ohio Troopers Caring and $2,000 to a nonprofit in Santa Teresa to be decided later.
