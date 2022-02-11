TheTrucker.com
Love’s Travel Stops opens new locations in Ohio, New Mexico

By The Trucker News Staff -
Love’s Travel Stops is opening new locations in North Canton, Ohio, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. (Courtesy: Love's)
Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of a location in North Canton, Ohio. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is opening new locations in North Canton, Ohio, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The stores combined add 150 truck parking spaces and 150 jobs to the communities they’re located in.

“We’re excited to offer the services and amenities Love’s is known for at our 21st location in Ohio and 14th location in New Mexico,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “Our team members are ready to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

North Canton, Ohio

  • More than 13,000 square feet.
  • Hardee’s. (Opening March 7)
  • 70 truck parking spaces.
  • 59 car parking spaces.
  • Nine diesel bays.
  • Eight showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.
  • Speedco. (Opening in March)
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
  • Dog park.
  

Santa Teresa, New Mexico

  • More than 13,000 square feet.
  • Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway. (Opening Feb. 15)
  • 86 truck parking spaces.
  • 77 car parking spaces.
  • Six RV spaces and hookups. (Hookups opening later)
  • Eight diesel bays.
  • Six showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
  • Dog park.

 

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Ohio Troopers Caring and $2,000 to a nonprofit in Santa Teresa to be decided later.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

