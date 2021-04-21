Nearly 160 pounds of cocaine seized at Canada-US border

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in March seized 64 bricks of suspected cocaine in the Pacific Highway District.
On March 18, a commercial tractor-trailer carrying personal-care products entered Canada. During a secondary examination of the goods, border services officers noticed anomalies. When officers unloaded the trailer, they found a total of 64 individually wrapped brick-shaped objects. The contents of the objects tested positive for suspected cocaine.
The bricks of suspected cocaine had a combined weight of 71.5 kilograms (nearly 160 pounds), with an estimated value of more than $3.5 million.
The CBSA Pacific Region Intelligence Section worked with the RCMP’s (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit on the cross-border smuggling attempt investigation. Both the driver and the drugs were taken into custody by the RCMP FSOC unit.
“The discovery of 64 bricks of suspected cocaine is the direct result of diligent work by our border services officers,” said Yvette Lebrun, director of the Pacific Highway District of CBSA. “They kept Canadians safe by preventing these drugs from entering our communities.”