Nebraska, North Dakota temporarily waive hours-of-service regulations for fuel, ag-related deliveries

By The Trucker News Staff -
An executive order signed by Nebraska's governor temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel.

LINCOLN, Neb. — The governors of Nebraska and North Dakota have issued emergency waivers for hours-of-service.

Both executive orders were handed down on Friday, May 5.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued Executive Order 23-09 to provide emergency relief in response to regional fuel shortages due to high demand.

The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel.

“The governor’s order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals, facilitating timely delivery of fuels to consumers. It is effective immediately and will remain in effect through June 4, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.,” a news release notes.

In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum signed Executive Order 2023-06 granting a waiver of hours-of-service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting agricultural inputs including fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed.

Late winter storms and record-breaking snowfall have resulted in a compressed time frame for planning and treating fields, forcing truck drivers to move greater amounts of agricultural inputs in a shorter amount of time to allow producers to complete planting and other work, according to Burgum’s office.

“Nothing in this order shall be construed to relieve carriers operating under this order from regulations pertaining to qualifications of drivers, driving of commercial motor vehicles, or parts and accessories necessary for the safe operation of vehicles,” Burgum’s order stated.

As in Nebraska, North Dakota’s waiver will expire in 30 days.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

