Bestpass to help fleets, owner-operators during HVUT tax season

ALBANY, N.Y. — As tax season begins for fleets and owner operators required to file IRS Form 2990 for Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT), Bestpass is offering help.

Last year, Bestpass acquired ExpressTruckTax, the leading HVUT e-filing provider that serves over 200,000 businesses, further expanding its back-office management solutions outside of toll.

HVUT is an annual tax levied on all heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. For fleets of 25 trucks or more, e-filing IRS Form 2290 is required and is the preferred filing method by the IRS for fleets and owner operators with less than 25 trucks.

“It’s an exciting time at Bestpass as we begin our first tax season as a provider of HVUT e-filing services and continue to expand our service offerings for fleets and owner operators outside of toll,” said Joseph Santamarina, who was recently appointed general manager of ExpressTruckTax. “By adding HVUT e-filing to our portfolio of services available through Bestpass, we can now offer customers simplified access to both toll management and tax filing solutions.”