TheTrucker.com
Business

Tripp Transportation announces operations in Pearland, Texas

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Business   >   Tripp Transportation announces operations in Pearland, Texas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tripp Transportation announces operations in Pearland, Texas
Tripp Transportation began services with dry vans, then added bulk trailers to its fleet in September 2022.

PEARLAND, Texas — Tripp Transportation Incorporated established truckload operations in Pearland, Texas in June 2021.

The trucking company, which provides dry van and bulk liquid transport services, was started to ensure that Third Coast has the capacity to support their logistics needs, including stock transfer movements and bulk product deliveries for contract manufacturing operations, according to a news release.

“We recognized a need to support a growing business and dedicated our resources to Third Coast’s demand for trucking,” said Toby Holzhuter, General Manager. He added that the purpose for starting the company was twofold, to ensure Third Coast had the capacity to service the growing business and to reduce costs.

Tripp Transportation began services with dry vans, then added bulk trailers to its fleet in September 2022. The freight company currently operates nine dry vans, four bulk trailers and five tractors. Tripp Transportation hauls roughly 30 loads a week of packaged goods and 20 loads per week of bulk product for Third Coast.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE