Tripp Transportation announces operations in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, Texas — Tripp Transportation Incorporated established truckload operations in Pearland, Texas in June 2021.

The trucking company, which provides dry van and bulk liquid transport services, was started to ensure that Third Coast has the capacity to support their logistics needs, including stock transfer movements and bulk product deliveries for contract manufacturing operations, according to a news release.

“We recognized a need to support a growing business and dedicated our resources to Third Coast’s demand for trucking,” said Toby Holzhuter, General Manager. He added that the purpose for starting the company was twofold, to ensure Third Coast had the capacity to service the growing business and to reduce costs.

Tripp Transportation began services with dry vans, then added bulk trailers to its fleet in September 2022. The freight company currently operates nine dry vans, four bulk trailers and five tractors. Tripp Transportation hauls roughly 30 loads a week of packaged goods and 20 loads per week of bulk product for Third Coast.