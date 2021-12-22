TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Nebraska trucking firm founder to pay nearly $487K in fines

By The Associated Press -
Nebraska trucking firm founder to pay nearly $487K in fines
A Werner tractor-trailer is pictured. (Courtesy: Werner)

OMAHA, Neb. — The founder of a Nebraska trucking firm has agreed to pay a $486,900 fine to the federal government for purchasing large amounts of his company’s stock as a director without properly reporting it.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that Clarence Werner, founder of the Omaha-based truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc., reached the agreement to settle charges that he violated federal antitrust law.

Federal authorities say Werner exercised stock options in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2019 to acquire shares of Werner Inc., but failed to make the proper federal filings required by law.

Federal law requires companies and individuals to report stock purchases over a certain large threshold to the FTC and Department of Justice and then wait for both agencies can investigate the potential competitive impact of the transaction.

The commission voted to accept the settlement, 4-0.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company