New ATA committee to address climate, clean energy issues in trucking

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) on June 11 announced plans to form a Climate and Clean Energy Advisory Committee (CEAC) to help shape policies and actions on environmental issues. Committee leaders and membership will be released at a later date.

“The trucking industry has a strong, positive record on addressing climate change. From our broad support for programs like SmartWay to our backing of historic and first-ever greenhouse gas standards for new trucks, ATA has been a leader in making sure our industry is at the table and delivering results on these issues,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “Today, with even more attention being paid to issues impacting our climate and clean energy in Washington and in state capitals, we are creating an advisory committee to help guide our future direction and actions.”

The newly formed CEAC will address a number of topics ranging from fuels and carbon pricing to zero-emission vehicle development that have the potential to have significant impacts on the trucking industry. The committee will initially focus its work on four areas — research and development opportunities, infrastructure resiliency, zero-emission vehicle fueling infrastructure and environmental justice. The committee will continue to advise ATA on its broad-based advocacy platform so the association can remain a leader on these critical issues.

“Good public policies should be based on sound data and strong analysis. It is the goal of this advisory committee to seek out that data so we can be at the table with policymakers at the state and federal levels as they tackle these complex issues regarding climate change and technology pathways,” said Glen Kedzie, energy and environmental affairs counsel for ATA. “As we chart a course for the most dynamic shift ever in the types of equipment and fuels we use, we must do so in an orderly and least disruptive manner that takes into account the wide diversity of trucking operations.”