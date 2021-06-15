Getac, Pedigree offer ‘rugged’ in-cab connectivity solutions for ELDs

IRVINE, Calif. — Getac Technology Corp. and Pedigree Technologies recently announced a joint ELD (electronic logging device) solution that combines Getac’s rugged Android Tablet and dock (Model ZX70) with Pedigree’s Cab-Mate ELD and other in-cab solutions. According to the two companies, the resulting next-generation in-cab system is designed to provide long-term reliability to trucking fleets that may have been challenged with tablet failures, missing data or inconsistent connectivity.

“A significant chunk of our ELD business comes from enterprises who were disappointed with their early ELD investment,” said Wade Wilson, CEO of Pedigree. “Customers told us about consumer tablet issues including USB connector failures, short-lived batteries and inconsistent Bluetooth connectivity. This is why we’re excited to join Getac in providing the most robust ELD solution on the market.”

The joint solution is directly connected with the truck to address connectivity delays and missing data often seen with BYOD (bring your own device) offerings.

“As soon as the truck is turned on and moves, ELD data is logged, regardless of connectivity. Keeping to our commitment of strict adherence to the ELD mandate while keeping it as easy as possible, Pedigree aims to make the ELD bulletproof,” Wilson said.

Powered by Android, the ZX70 supports Android’s standardized Google Play applications and is available with various docks and mounts for in-cab deployment in all sizes of trucks.

According to Getac, the ZX70 tablet and dock is engineered to survive 6-foot drops, shocks, rain, vibration and dust. It operates at extreme temperatures, from minus 6 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and will work after being submerged in 1 meter of water. The ZX70 also offers optional certifications for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.

“An extra-rugged device is important. Whether the device is dropped or exposed to really bad weather, it’ll work. We’re so confident that the ZX70 can handle extreme environments we offer a bumper-to-bumper, three-year warranty including accidental damage,” said Joe Martin, director Getac’s director of Product Solutions division.

Verified by Google as an Android Enterprise Recommended Rugged Device, the ZX70 can also be used for out-of-truck mobile productivity. Along with one-handed operation, the 7-inch display features Getac’s sunlight-readable touchscreen technology, LumiBond 2.0, with better contrast and crisper colors. The ZX70 comes with a hard-tip stylus and supports touch, glove or pen modes, and it provides best-in-class battery run time.

Pedigree’s ELD Cab-Mate offering was developed with customer feedback, including budget and application requirements. Built on the OneView platform, the ELD Cab-Mate supports a full suite of tools, from ELDs, International Fuel Tax Association (IFTA) records, DVIRs (driver vehicle inspection reports) and work orders to equipment health and driver safety solutions, including cameras.