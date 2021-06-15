J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas partner to create scholarship fund, accelerate supply chain inclusion projects

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and the University of Arkansas (U of A) in early June announced two new funds to advance the Sam M. Walton College of Business’ focus on sustainability and inclusion in supply chain by accelerating current projects and creating an endowed scholarship program.

“Since launching our collaboration in December, we have identified several opportunities to improve inclusion and sustainability that we are excited to ignite,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “These funds will help jumpstart immediate needs while creating a long-term initiative to ensure that pursuing a career in supply chain is available to everyone.”

The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Inclusion in Supply Chain Endowed Scholarship Fund will establish an ongoing scholarship program to encourage students to pursue supply chain careers and contribute to the college’s diverse educational environment. The endowed fund will be based on an initial investment of $1 million. Scholarship recipients must be enrolled in U of A’s Walton College, working towards an undergraduate degree in supply chain and demonstrate potential to advance inclusivity. Each application will be considered on an individual basis, and recipients will be determined by the department head of the Walton College Department of Supply Chain Management.

“Through our multiple collaborations, J.B. Hunt is helping us redefine aspects of the supply chain and shape the industry’s future leaders,” said Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business. “Together, we’ve addressed topics such as thought leadership, executive education, innovation, undergraduate studies, and now inclusion and sustainability, all in a quest to create a fantastic future where supply chains are efficient and effective.”

The J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Supply Chain Management Department Current Use Accelerator Fund will help expedite several inclusivity and sustainability initiatives stemming from the two’s $2.25 million collaboration announced earlier this year — the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Inclusion Education and Thought Leadership Fund, and the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Sustainable Supply Chain Management Research, Innovation and Education Fund. The $250,000 gift will also help promote the supply chain management department efforts and the new endowed scholarship opportunity.

The funds are the latest collaboration led by J.B. Hunt and U of A’s Walton College to enhance supply chain efficiency and prepare future industry leaders. In 2017, the two launched the J.B. Hunt Innovation Center of Excellence through a $2.75 million grant from J.B. Hunt. The Center is a combined effort between J.B. Hunt and U of A’s Walton College and College of Engineering that brings researchers and students together with J.B. Hunt employees to develop solutions through innovative design and technology. In 2018, J.B. Hunt opened an on-campus intern office that provides up to 60 students with real-world industry experience each semester.