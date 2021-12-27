New I-69 section’s southbound lanes open in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A new section of the Interstate 69 extension project in central Indiana has fully opened for traffic.
Crews opened up the highway’s southbound lanes through Martinsville on Thursday, three days after traffic was allowed on the northbound lanes, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Drivers can now take the main route between Bloomington and Indianapolis that had been cut off since January as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was shut down to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.
Some construction work such as final paving, installation of signs and completion of drainage fixtures will continue into the new year, highway officials said.
The I-69 project’s focus now turns to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. No full closures are planned on that section as construction is expected to continue into 2024.
The I-69 extension has been under construction through southwestern Indiana since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.
