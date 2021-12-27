TheTrucker.com
New I-69 section’s southbound lanes open in central Indiana

By The Associated Press -
The I-69 project's focus now turns to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A new section of the Interstate 69 extension project in central Indiana has fully opened for traffic.

Crews opened up the highway’s southbound lanes through Martinsville on Thursday, three days after traffic was allowed on the northbound lanes, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Drivers can now take the main route between Bloomington and Indianapolis that had been cut off since January as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was shut down to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

Some construction work such as final paving, installation of signs and completion of drainage fixtures will continue into the new year, highway officials said.

The I-69 project’s focus now turns to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. No full closures are planned on that section as construction is expected to continue into 2024.

The I-69 extension has been under construction through southwestern Indiana since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

