South Dakota launches new truck information website

By The Trucker News Staff -
South Dakota has rolled out a new website designed to be a central location for trucking information.

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) and South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR), have officially launched a major update to the SDTruckInfo website.

The website is a central location for South Dakota trucking information, including Commercial Driver Licensing (CDL); special load permits; emergency notices for the trucking industry; legal weights and sizes for loads; and rules and regulations for interstate, intrastate, and agricultural carriers.

“This launch represents a major upgrade to the current system,” said Dave Huft, intelligent transportation systems program manager for the DOT. “The website is a true expression of the state’s commitment to safety, efficiency, convenience for the trucking industry, the traveling public, and the state economy.”

Highway Patrol Capt. John Broers, who leads the Patrol’s Motor Carriers Division, said the update is partially funded by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“The website provides a one-stop portal to access vital information for motor carriers to operate lawfully within the state of South Dakota,” Broers said. “The newly designed website is better organized, has more content, and provides easier navigation for our users.”

Users can also access contact information for South Dakota agencies and click on direct links to South Dakota’s Automated Permitting System, SD511 travel information, other states’ motor carrier agencies, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“One of the newest features is a searchable electronic copy of the completely updated 2022 South Dakota Commercial and Agricultural Vehicle Handbook,” Huft said. “We are excited to offer the electronic version of the new handbook in addition to the published hard copy, which will be available from SDDOT, SD Highway Patrol, SDDOR, and county treasurers in January 2022.”

To visit the new site, click here.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

