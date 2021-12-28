TheTrucker.com
Heniff Transportation set to purchase Nikola electric tractors

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Nikola Tre BEV tractor is shown. (Courtesy: Nikola)

OAK BROOK, Ill — Heniff Transportation Systems has ordered 10 Nikola Tre BEV (battery electric vehicle) tractors and signed a letter of intent to purchase 90 more.

According to a news release, Heniff will purchase the tractors from Thompson Truck Centers. Deliveries are expected to commence during the first half of 2022.

Heniff has nearly 100 locations connected nationwide and more than 2,000 tractors.

The news release stated that the agreement between Heniff and Thompson is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks.

“The Nikola dealer network is a key component to delivering innovative zero-emissions products to our customers,” said Nikola Energy and Commercial President, Pablo Koziner.

“This agreement is intended to be a true turnkey solution, with the goal for Heniff Transportation to realize zero-emissions transportation with first-class dealer support.”

Mark McDonell, COO of Thompson Machinery, said that “With the rapid regulatory changes around electric vehicles, it is important for Thompson to deliver innovative products to our customers that will meet the new standards of zero-emissions for transportation. This partnership with Heniff Transportation is an exciting first step in their journey to add zero-emission vehicles in their fleet.”

Bob Heniff, CEO of Heniff Transportation, said he and his team were dazzled by Nikola after a recent tour of their Arizona manufacturing facility and taking a rest ride in the Tre BEV.

“We were impressed by the power, performance, engineering and quality of the truck,” Heniff said.

“We see this partnership with Nikola and Thompson as a means to accelerate our strategy for electrification of our fleet and as a positive benefit for our customers, communities, employees, and stakeholders.”

