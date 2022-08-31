New Jersey city bans heavy trucks, tractor-trailers from parking on streets

BAYONNE, N.J. — A New Jersey city has officially banned trucks and tractor-trailers with a gross weight of more than 16,000 pounds from parking on its streets.
According to the Hudson Reporter, the city council of Bayonne, New Jersey, adopted an ordinance amending the general revised ordinances pertaining to special regulations for trucks, trailers, and commercial vehicles at its latest meeting.
The new amendment removes an exception: Previously, trucks, tractor-trailers and other vehicles over 16,000 pounds could apply for a special parking decal that allowed them to be parked on certain streets. There were no fees for the decals for residents, but nonresidents had to pay an annual fee of $500. That option is now null.
