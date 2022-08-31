TheTrucker.com
New Jersey city bans heavy trucks, tractor-trailers from parking on streets

By The Trucker News Staff -
Bayonne, New Jersey, has officially banned truck and tractor trailers exceeding 16,000 pounds from parking on its streets.

According to the Hudson Reporter, the city council of Bayonne, New Jersey, adopted an ordinance amending the general revised ordinances pertaining to special regulations for trucks, trailers, and commercial vehicles at its latest meeting.

The new amendment removes an exception: Previously, trucks, tractor-trailers and other vehicles over 16,000 pounds could apply for a special parking decal that allowed them to be parked on certain streets. There were no fees for the decals for residents, but nonresidents had to pay an annual fee of $500. That option is now null.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

