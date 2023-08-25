New Jersey state police looking for big rig involved in fatal hit-and-run

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The New Jersey State Police is asking for help finding a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatality wreck with a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Police said a white Isuzu box truck was traveling north in the truck lane of the highway at around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 in East Brunswick when it was struck by the big rig near milepost 78.8, according to a state police news release.
The box truck was hit on its driver side door, killing 78-year-old Giuseppe Zuccarello of Whitestone, New York.
The driver of the 18-wheeler fled the scene, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or had any additional information is asked to contact the Troop “D” Criminal Investigations Office at (732) 441-4500 ext. 4424.
