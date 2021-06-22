New Love’s adds 100 parking spaces to Albany, Georgia

Loves Albany GA
The new Love’s Travel Stop in Albany, Georgia, is positioned off Interstate 19 at 1737 Clark Ave. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location to serve customers in Albany, Georgia. The store, located off Interstate 19 at 1737 Clark Ave., adds 60 jobs and 100 truck parking spaces to Dougherty County.

“We’re excited to add our 16th location to Georgia, which sits in an important corridor in the southeast part of the country,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Customers want a good value at competitive prices, and our team members are great people who care and are ready to provide that in a safe and clean atmosphere.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

  • More than 10,000 square feet;
  • Bojangles restaurant;
  • 100 truck parking spaces;
  • 53 car parking spaces;
  • Three RV parking spaces;
  • Seven diesel bays;
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
  • Brand-name snacks;
  • Fresh Kitchen concept;
  • Mobile to Go Zone;
  • CAT scale; and
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $1,000 to Turner Elementary School and $1,000 to Robert H. Harvey Elementary School.

