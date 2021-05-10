New Love’s brings 109 truck parking spaces to Mosheim, Tennessee

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s on May 6 opened a new travel stop to serve customers in Mosheim, Tennessee. The store, located off Interstate 81, at 10465 Lonesome Pine Trail, adds 83 jobs and 109 truck parking spaces to Greene County.
“We’re excited to open our 18th location in Tennessee and 170 total parking spaces to Greene County,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This safe, clean and well-maintained location will give customers the good value at competitive prices they expect when stopping at Love’s.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Arby’s (opening at a later date);
- 109 truck parking spaces;
- 52 car parking spaces;
- Nine RV parking spaces;
- Eight diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Speedco (opening at a later date);
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.