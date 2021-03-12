New Love’s brings 115 truck parking spaces to Kansas City, Missouri

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the March 11 opening of a new travel center, Love’s is serving customers in Kansas City, Missouri. The new location, located off State Highway 210, brings 38 new jobs and adds 115 truck parking spaces to Clay County.
“We’re excited to open our 18th location in Missouri,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This location, along with food and drink options available — like the new chicken lineup introduced this week — make it easy for professional drivers and four-wheel customers to get back on the road quickly and safely.”
The new location is open 24/7 and offers a variety of amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- McDonald’s;
- 115 truck parking spaces;
- 86 car parking spaces;
- Seven RV parking spaces;
- Eight diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Speedco;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Winnetonka High School in Kansas City.