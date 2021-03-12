New Love’s brings 115 truck parking spaces to Kansas City, Missouri

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
170
Loves Kanasas City MO
The new Love’s in Kansas City, Missouri, is located off State Highway 210 and offers 115 truck parking spaces. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the March 11 opening of a new travel center, Love’s is serving customers in Kansas City, Missouri. The new location, located off State Highway 210, brings 38 new jobs and adds 115 truck parking spaces to Clay County.

OTR Capital

“We’re excited to open our 18th location in Missouri,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This location, along with food and drink options available — like the new chicken lineup introduced this week — make it easy for professional drivers and four-wheel customers to get back on the road quickly and safely.”

The new location is open 24/7 and offers a variety of amenities, including:

  • More than 12,000 square feet;
  • McDonald’s;
  • 115 truck parking spaces;
  • 86 car parking spaces;
  • Seven RV parking spaces;
  • Eight diesel bays;
  • Seven showers;
  • Laundry facilities;
  • Speedco;
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
  • Brand-name snacks;
  • Fresh Kitchen concept;
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
  • CAT scale; and
  • Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Winnetonka High School in Kansas City.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR