New Love’s in Illinois, Nevada, North Dakota add total of 243 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened three new travel centers that provide a total of 243 new truck parking spaces, 24 diesel bays, 23 showers and many other amenities for professional drivers.

The new locations are located in Channahon, Illinois; Valley City, North Dakota; and Winnemucca, Nevada. All three stores are open 24/7 and offer Speedco, CAT scale, laundry facilities, restaurant options, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Fresh Kitchen concept and Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

“We’re excited to continue to open new locations to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely in 2021,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s.

“We’ve added a 28th location in Illinois where we’re well established and are adding our third location in North Dakota,” he continued, adding that the Winnemucca Love’s is the company’s fifth location in Nevada. “Our team members are ready to serve new and existing customers in these important corridors.”

Channahon, Illinois

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Channahon, Illinois, is located off Interstate 55 and adds 85 jobs to Will County. In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Channahon Parks Foundation.

Additional amenities at this location include:

More than 15,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza, Arby’s and Chester’s Chicken.

91 truck parking spaces.

59 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Dog park.

Valley City, North Dakota

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Valley City, North Dakota, is located off Interstate 94 and adds more than 40 jobs to Will County. In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the area’s Abused Person’s Outreach Center.

Additional amenities at this location include:

More than 13,000 square feet.

McDonald’s.

85 truck parking spaces.

100 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Dog park.

Winnemucca, Nevada

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Winnemucca, Nevada, is located off Interstate 80 and adds 80 jobs to Humboldt County. In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Grass Valley Elementary School in Winnemucca.

Additional amenities at this location include: