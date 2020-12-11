New Love’s locations bring total of 194 new truck parking spaces to Florida and Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Amarillo, Texas, and Baldwin, Florida, thanks to two travel stops that opened Dec. 10. The Amarillo, Texas, store, located off Interstate 40, adds 45 jobs and 100 truck parking spaces to Potter County. The Baldwin, Florida, store, located off Interstate 10, adds 70 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Duval County.

“Opening our 18th location in Florida and our 75th location in Texas is something we’re proud of,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are ready to help professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly, especially during the holiday season.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer a Fresh Kitchen concept, brand-name snacks, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics, a CAT scale and a dog park.

The Amarillo, Texas, store also features:

More than 12,000 square feet;

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway;

100 truck parking spaces;

96 car parking spaces;

Four RV parking spaces;

Seven diesel bays;

Five showers; and

Laundry facilities.

At the Baldwin, Florida, customers will find:

More than 16,000 square feet;

Godfather’s Pizza and Bojangles (Bojangles opens Dec. 17);

94 truck parking spaces;

76 car parking spaces;

Four RV parking spaces;

Nine diesel bays;

Nine showers;

Speedco; and

Laundry facilities.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location. Loves will donate $2,000 to Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary School in Baldwin, Florida, and $2,000 to be split between the Amarillo Area CASA and Bushland High School in Amarillo, Texas.