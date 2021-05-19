New Love’s Travel Stop adds 124 truck parking spaces to Etna, Ohio

Loves Etna Ohio
The opening of a new Love’s Travel Stop in Etna, Ohio, adds 124 truck parking spaces and 85 jobs to Licking County. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY -– Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Etna, Ohio, with a new travel stop that opened on May 13. The store, located off Interstate 70 at 9901 Schuster Way, adds 85 jobs and 124 truck parking spaces to Licking County.

“We’re excited to increase our extensive Ohio network by opening our 19th location in the state and add more than 200 parking spaces to Licking County,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Love’s team members are great people who care and are ready to help get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely in central Ohio.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers a number of amenities, including:

  • More than 14,000 square feet;
  • Hardee’s (opening at a later date);
  • 124 truck parking spaces;
  • 76 car parking spaces;
  • Three RV parking spaces;
  • Nine diesel bays;
  • Nine showers;
  • Laundry facilities;
  • Speedco (opening at a later date);
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
  • Brand-name snacks;
  • Fresh Kitchen concept;
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories;
  • CAT scale; and
  • Bulk propane.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Southwest Licking School District.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

