Motor carrier owner indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On April 22, a grand jury in the Western District of New York indicted Anatoliy Kirik, owner of Orange Transportation Services Inc. (OTS) and Dallas Logistics Inc. (DLI) for conspiracy, false statements, falsification of records, false documents, concealment of material facts and aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that Kirik conspired with others to defraud the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) by concealing facts and making false statements regarding affiliations between OTS and DLI. To prevent DLI from inheriting the conditional safety rating assigned to OTS and affiliated entities, Kirik and others misrepresented to FMCSA that DLI was a separate and independent trucking business not affiliated with Kirik’s trucking business. The OTS conditional safety rating resulted in higher operating costs and lower revenue.

The indictment stemmed from a criminal charge filed in November 2020.

The criminal charge was the result of an investigation by special agents of the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Douglas Shoemaker, special agent in charge for the Northeast Region, and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Jonathan D. Larsen, special agent-in-charge for the New York Field Office.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.