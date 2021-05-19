Spear to serve another 5-year term as ATA president and CEO

SAN ANTONIO — The board of directors for the American Trucking Associations (ATA) voted Monday, May 18, to renew the contract for association president and CEO Chris Spear for an additional five-year term.

“We are pleased to announce that the ATA board has approved an extension of ATA president and CEO Chris Spear’s contract,” said ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group, during the association’s 2021 mid-year management session, held in San Antonio.

“Chris has proven himself as an exceptional leader of the ATA during the past five years, elevating the organization and providing tremendous vision for our industry at a critical time,” Brumbaugh continued. “We look forward to how he will chart the course for the association in the years ahead.”

According to a statement released by ATA, since becoming association president and CEO in July 2016, Spear has achieved a record of success in advocating on behalf of the industry, both in the legislative and regulatory arena, and has increased the organization’s visibility. Spear has been a vocal advocate on Capitol Hill and in the media on the industry’s issues, including infrastructure, lawsuit abuse and highway safety.

“I’m grateful for the confidence and support of the ATA board, and I’m excited to take on the challenges that lie ahead,” Spear said. “I am honored to work on behalf of this incredible industry, and I look forward to continuing to strongly advocate for trucking, as well as grow ATA’s impact and influence.”

ATA Treasurer John A. Smith, president and CEO-elect of FedEx Ground applauded the renewal of Spears’ contract.

“We have been fortunate to have Chris at the helm during the past five years,” Smith noted. “Chris’ strong, smart leadership has benefitted the ATA immensely, and we look forward to how his passion and innovative thinking will continue to position the association and the industry for success.”