NCI names Gene Solis as 2020 Driver of the Year

Gene Solis, center, has been named 2020 Driver of the Year by National Carriers Inc. He was presented a check for $10,000 by NCI President Jim Franck, right, and Driver Manager Arron Donbar, left. (Courtesy: NCI)

Irving, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named Eugenio (Gene) Solis as the company’s 2020 Driver of the Year. The announcement was made in late April during a teleconference that included all 12 of NCI’s Drivers of the Month for 2020. Solis was recognized last year as NCI’s Driver of the Month for July.

Solis, who has been a company driver for NCI since May 2018, transports frozen products throughout the U.S. Among other Driver of the Year gifts, Solis was presented with a check for $10,000.

“Every year, all of our Drivers of the Month are deserving to win this prestigious award,” said Jim Franck, president of NCI. “But there can only be one winner. Gene Solis is the consummate professional driver. He is safe, productive and always willing to lend a hand. We are proud of all our professional drivers, but Gene is truly the ‘Elite’ of the ‘Elite Fleet.’”

NCI’s Driver of the Year award recognizes a driver who excels in three categories — customer service, safety and attitude. NCI serves all states in the U.S. with transportation offerings that include refrigerated, livestock and logistics services.

