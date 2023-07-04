New Michigan law makes it illegal to hold cellphones, other electronic devices while driving

LANSING, Mich. — A new Michigan law that went into effect on June 30 is designed to prevent distracted driving — and help save lives.

According to a news release from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, the law makes it illegal to hold any electronic device while driving.

“I was proud to sign bipartisan legislation earlier this month to reduce distracted driving in Michigan and save lives,” Whitmer said. “The new law is a step toward reducing distracted driving deaths and making sure everyone can be safe on their way to school, home, or work. By each doing our part to set down the phone and keep our hands, eyes, and mind on the road, we can all contribute to our goal to see zero traffic deaths by 2050.”

After introducing a hands-free law in April, Ohio has seen a 9% drop in distracted driving in just one month, preventing over 500 crashes, according to a news release from Whitmer’s office.

Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said while there are improvements in some areas, there is still much work to be done to stop risky-driving behaviors like distracted driving.

“We need to take distracted driving as seriously as we do drunk or drugged driving because they all have similar, tragic outcomes,” Bower said. “This new law helps deter people from holding and manually using their mobile devices while driving. With the assistance of available technology, there is no excuse to take your hands off the wheel. Our message is simple: Just drive. We must educate drivers about these dangerous driving behaviors as we work to save lives and prevent crashes and fatalities on our roads.”

Below is a public service video explaining the new law.