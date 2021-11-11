TheTrucker.com
The Nation

New Missouri Love’s brings 107 parking spots for big rigs

By The Trucker News Staff -
New Missouri Love’s brings 107 parking spots for big rigs
A new Love's Travel Stop has opened in Bates City, Missouri. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location off Interstate 70 in Bates City, Missouri.

The 13,000-square-foot store at 500 N. D Highway brings a total of 180 semi and passenger vehicle parking spots, along with 80 jobs to the area, a news release stated.

The store has eight diesel bays, seven showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and multiple food offerings, including Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza.

A Subway restaurant will open on Nov. 15, according to the news release.

“We’re excited to open our 19th location in Missouri and give customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Professional drivers and four-wheel customers will have 24-hour access to fresh food, drinks and the amenities they need while on the road.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Bates City Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE