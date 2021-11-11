New Missouri Love’s brings 107 parking spots for big rigs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location off Interstate 70 in Bates City, Missouri.

The 13,000-square-foot store at 500 N. D Highway brings a total of 180 semi and passenger vehicle parking spots, along with 80 jobs to the area, a news release stated.

The store has eight diesel bays, seven showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and multiple food offerings, including Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza.

A Subway restaurant will open on Nov. 15, according to the news release.

“We’re excited to open our 19th location in Missouri and give customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Professional drivers and four-wheel customers will have 24-hour access to fresh food, drinks and the amenities they need while on the road.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Bates City Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.