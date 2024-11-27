New Pilot brings 93 truck parking spaces to Tuskegee, Alabama

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — A brand-new Pilot travel center is now open at 3680 State Highway 81 in Tuskegee, Alabama.
Amenities of the new facility include:
- 93 truck parking spaces for commercial drivers
- 7 diesel fueling lanes
- 65 car parking spaces
- 3 self-checkouts inside the C-store
- Extensive fresh food options including grab-and-go, hot meals and deli
- Clean, spacious restrooms and showers
- Modern public laundry facilities
- Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app
The store’s grand opening celebration will be held in December.
