New Pilot brings 93 truck parking spaces to Tuskegee, Alabama

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
Pilot’s newest travel center is on State Highway 81 in Tuskegee, Alabama. The store offers 93 truck parking spaces, showers, laundry facilities and more. (Courtesy: Pilot/Flying J)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. — A brand-new Pilot travel center is now open at 3680 State Highway 81 in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Amenities of the new facility include:

  • 93 truck parking spaces for commercial drivers
  • 7 diesel fueling lanes
  • 65 car parking spaces
  • 3 self-checkouts inside the C-store
  • Extensive fresh food options including grab-and-go, hot meals and deli
  • Clean, spacious restrooms and showers
  • Modern public laundry facilities
  • Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app

The store’s grand opening celebration will be held in December.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

Linda Garner-Bunch
