North American transborder freight rose 2.1% in February 2025 from February 2024

By Dana Guthrie -
Freight traffic sees 2.1% boost y/y across North American borders.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is releasing its February transborder freight numbers in a new report.

According to an USDOT press release, North American transborder freight rose 2.1% in February 2025 from February 2024.

Transborder Freight between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico
  • Total transborder freight: $131.6 billion of transborder freight moved by all modes of transportation, increasing 2.1% compared to February 2024.
  • Freight between the U.S. and Canada: $63.2 billion, up 2.2% from February 2024.
  • Freight between the U.S. and Mexico: $68.4 billion, up 2.0% from February 2024.
  • Trucks moved $86.6 billion of freight, up 3.9% compared to February 2024.
  • Railways moved $15.1 billion of freight, down 11.7% compared to February 2024.
  • Pipelines moved $10.0 billion of freight, up 23.1% compared to February 2024.
  • Vessels moved $7.7 billion of freight, down 22.9% compared to February 2024.
  • Air moved $4.8 billion of freight, up 4.8% compared to February 2024.
Breakdown by Port

Detroit, Port Huron, and Buffalo are the top truck ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada, while Laredo, El Paso, and Otay Mesa are the top truck ports with Mexico.

Detroit, Port Huron, and International Falls are the top rail connection ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada, while Laredo, Eagle Pass, and El Paso are the top rail connection ports with Mexico.

Chicago, Port Huron, and Minneapolis are the top pipeline connection regions for U.S. energy freight flows with Canada. El Paso, Hidalgo, and Laredo are the top pipeline connection regions with Mexico.

Port of Boston, Arthur, and Portland are the top water port connections for U.S. energy flows with Canada.

Port of Houston, Arthur, and Texas City are the top water port connections for U.S. energy flows on the Southern border.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

