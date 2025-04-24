Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $22 million in contracts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $22.82 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its April 17 regular business meeting.

According to a media release issued on Wednesday, the Commission awarded an almost $6.64 million bid to Montana-based Riverside Contracting Inc. for a paving project involving asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control and stormwater drainage work on approximately 7.3 miles of Wyoming Highway 387 between Edgerton and Smokey Gap in Natrona County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2026.

Kilgore Companies LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis Inc. based out of Rock Springs, was awarded a $5.26 million bid for a pavement rehabilitation project involving concrete paving, asphalt paving, milling, crack sealing and traffic control on approximately 4.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 376 in Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

JTL Group Inc., a Knife River based out of Cheyenne, was awarded a $3.51 million bid for a paving project involving asphalt paving, chip sealing, traffic control, grading and milling work on approximately 8.6 miles of US Highway 30/287 between Walcott Jct. and Hanna in Carbon County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

The Commission also awarded Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC a $2.24 million bid for a paving project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control, milling and grading work on approximately 4.2 miles of Wyoming Highway 352 south of Cora in Sublette County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Also based out of Afton, K’s Construction Inc. was awarded a $1.58 million bid for a guardrail upgrade project involving guardrail work, grading, traffic control, seeding/erosion control and aggregate surfacing work within various locations in Fremont, Hot Springs and Park Counties, totaling to 1.9 miles of work. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Utah-based Whitaker Construction Co. Inc. was awarded a $1.50 million bid for a pipelining project involving stormwater drainage, traffic control and fencing work at various locations within Carbon County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2026.

The Commission also awarded a $1.12 million bid to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control and asphalt paving work at various locations within Albany County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

S & S Builders was also awarded a $725,000 bid for a culvert extension project involving grading, structure work, traffic control, fencing and seeding/erosion control work on US Highway 87/Wyoming Highway 196 south of Buffalo in Johnson County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Another structure repair project was awarded to S & S Builders this month with a bid of $232,222. The project scope includes structure work and traffic control on the Whitaker Road bridge over Interstate 25 in Laramie County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

All of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.