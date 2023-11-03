Officials ID SUV driver who slammed into big rig near Ames, Iowa

AMES, Iowa — An SUV driver who was involved in a Nov. 1 fatal crash with an 18-wheeler has been identified by law enforcement.

Mark Cunningham, of Nevada, crashed his vehicle into a semi-truck at the intersection of 590th Avenue and 210th Street in Story County, northeast of Ames, Iowa, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to a report, the collision trapped Cunningham inside his damaged vehicle.

He was later pronounced at the scene.

Also in the SUV at the time of the crash were two dogs.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office stated that one of the dogs had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries; the remaining dog is undergoing treatment.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The intersection where the collision happened is an uncontrolled one, which means there are no stop or yield signs.

“It is highly urged that drivers come to a complete halt and proceed when they have scanned all directions correctly,” police said.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows that 310 people have been killed on Iowa roads in 2023. That’s 27 more than in 2022 at this same time. Within a five-year time frame, an average of 338 people statewide have killed in crashes annually.