Officials: Small plane clips semi after landing on highway

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A small plane crashed Monday after attempting an emergency landing on a Florida interstate, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation revealed the single-engine aircraft lost power, and the pilot was attempting an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Daytona Beach, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
As the pilot was attempting the landing, the aircraft’s wing struck a tractor-trailer and then turned into nearby trees, officials said. The pilot and co-pilot were able to exit the aircraft on their own with minor injuries. The truck driver was uninjured.
The plane was traveling from the New Smyrna Beach area to Flagler Executive Airport, about 35 miles to the north, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the plane to lose power. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
