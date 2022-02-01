Missouri trucker dead after Monday morning crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer crash on Route 495 near Mansfield, Massachusetts, left the driver of the vehicle dead early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:35 a.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a crash on Route 495 southbound in Mansfield.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2022 Freightliner approximately 150 feet into the wood line.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the tractor-trailer, while northbound on 495, and for reasons still under investigation, crossed the median and all three southbound lanes and crashed into the woods. No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers located the operator, Peter Fennell, 55, of Missouri, removed him from the vehicle, and performed CPR until Foxboro and Mansfield EMS arrived on the scene.

Despite the efforts of all first responders, Fennell succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The facts and circumstances of the crash, including what caused the operator to lose control of the vehicle, remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police along with the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to Bristol County.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Foxborough and Mansfield Fire and EMS, and MassDOT.