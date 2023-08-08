Ohio governor announces new safety improvements for state’s roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has pledged $61 million in funding for 27 new traffic safety projects in numerous counties across the state.

This round of funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program includes the installation of restricted crossing U-turns, roundabouts, sidewalks and other safety measures, a news release stated.

“Safe roadways are essential to connecting people and businesses across Ohio,” DeWine said. “ With the investments made in these projects, we will help save countless lives on Ohio’s roads.”

As part of the program, 17 new roundabouts will be added in Ohio.

“Roundabouts are a proven design to reduce crashes by more than 48% and, more importantly, serious injury and deadly crashes by nearly 80% when compared to a signalized intersection,” according to ODOT. “These roundabouts are designed with large trucks and farm equipment in mind and will include a “truck apron” in the middle that allows larger vehicles to ride up over a curb as they navigate through.”

Other safety measures include a roadway reconfiguration, known as a road diet, which “seeks to reallocate the cross-section of an existing roadway to better serve all modes of travel, including walking, biking and driving,” according to ODOT.

“Our top mission is to ensure that our roadways are built to be as safe as possible,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “The measures we’re implementing with this program further that mission not only on roadways that ODOT maintains, but those maintained by local partners too.”