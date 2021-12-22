TheTrucker.com
Ohio state police release dash cam footage of trooper striking big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser sits sandwiched under a semi-trailer after a trooper drove into the back of it on Dec. 15 in Columbus, Ohio. (Courtesy: Twitter user @CiaraVLucas)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dash camera footage from an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper’s car shows the moment he struck the rear of a tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 in Columbus.

OSHP officials said the trailer’s rear impact guard likely helped save the life of trooper Jarid Fitzpatrick, 25, who slammed into it in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Fitzpatrick, who was not on call at the time of the accident, was hospitalized in serious condition but is expected to recover.

The truck driver, Thomas Ervin, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was not hurt. Fitzpatrick called for assistance on his radio following the crash, which sandwiched the front half of his cruiser underneath the semi-trailer.

The cause of the accident has not been released and is still under investigation.

I wasn’t even there and I know what the cause of the accident was the officer was not on a call he was going way over the speed limit and not paying attention and was slowed down by the stopped truck in front of him
And I got that by watching the video
Unless there video missing
The only one that’s going to be hurt is the truck driver that now has a accident on hid dak report

