Omaha man accused of stealing tractor-trailer after being stuck in mud

HAMBURG, Iowa. – A man is accused of stealing a tractor-trailer on April 29 after the one he was driving got stuck in the mud.

WOWT reports that Fremont County, Iowa, deputies believe that Joshua Osborne, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a semi-tractor near Main and Willis in Hamburg, Iowa, when he got stuck in mud.

Reports aid that Osborne then broke into another nearby semi and drove off.

A caller contacted officers and told them that Osborne ditched the semi-trailer and fled to an abandoned house in the area.

A Fremont K9 found Osborne and he was arrested.

He is facing charges of operating without owner’s consent, third degree burglary and other charges. He is being held on a $5,000 bond as of the time of this report.