Blizzard closes Interstate 80 from Wyoming to middle-Nebraska

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), gates are opening and Interstate 80 is reopening in the Panhandle.
“Take a slow and watch for slick spots,” a NSP Facebook post stated. “Thanks for your patience and thanks to Nebraska Department of Transportation and our tow partners for their works to clear things up.”
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. — A spring-time blizzard is wreaking havoc on roadways from eastern Wyoming through parts of Nebraska today as it sweeps east.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, as of 10:30 Central Daylight Time, Interstate 80 is closed from the Wyoming line to Big Springs, Nebraska.
Officials say conditions are changing rapidly and advise anyone traveling along Interstate 80 to find a safe, alternate route around the storm or park.
Snow conditions are expected through late afternoon and into the evening hours.
For road conditions in this area, click here.
