Blizzard closes Interstate 80 from Wyoming to middle-Nebraska

By The Trucker News Staff -
|UPDATE|

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), gates are opening and Interstate 80 is reopening in the Panhandle.

“Take a slow and watch for slick spots,” a NSP Facebook post stated. “Thanks for your patience and thanks to Nebraska Department of Transportation and our tow partners for their works to clear things up.”

|PREVIOUS STORY|

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. — A spring-time blizzard is wreaking havoc on roadways from eastern Wyoming through parts of Nebraska today as it sweeps east.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, as of 10:30 Central Daylight Time, Interstate 80 is closed from the Wyoming line to Big Springs, Nebraska.

Officials say conditions are changing rapidly and advise anyone traveling along Interstate 80 to find a safe, alternate route around the storm or park.

Snow conditions are expected through late afternoon and into the evening hours.

For road conditions in this area, click here.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

