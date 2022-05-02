Crash involving 2 big rigs ends in massive fireball; no injuries reported

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two truck drivers escaped injury on April 28 when one rig crashed into another, which was stalled on the shoulder of the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the accident, which created several explosions and a massive mushroom cloud of flames.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the disabled semi had been hauling a hazardous material, which continued to explode for an hour, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike, as well as the I-90 overpass, were closed for several hours due to the fire.

Police said the driver of the stalled semi is a 34-year-old man from Hemet, California. The driver who hit his truck was identified only as a 57-year-old man from Miramar, Florida.

Neither driver was injured, and troopers said no charges have been filed.