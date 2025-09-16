One dead after semi strikes broken down vehicle on Oregon on-ramp

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police reported a fatality on Interstate 84 on Friday.
In a press release issued on Monday, OSP says it responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84,
The crash occurred on the milepost 159 on-ramp in Morrow County.
OSP says its preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Austin Scott Yager, 38, of Bend, suffered a mechanical failure on the on-ramp and stopped in the roadway. The failure resulted in no visible lights operating on the Volkswagen.
A short time later, an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Adonis Marcial, 33, of Miami, Fla. entered the on-ramp and struck the stationary Volkswagen. Yoger was reportedly outside of the vehicle at the time of the collision, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Marcial was not injured.
