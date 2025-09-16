TheTrucker.com
One dead after semi strikes broken down vehicle on Oregon on-ramp

By Bruce Guthrie -
One man died in a crash in Oregon after his vehicle broke down on an on-ramp and was struck by a semi.

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police reported a fatality on Interstate 84 on Friday.

In a press release issued on Monday, OSP says it responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84,

The crash occurred on the milepost 159 on-ramp in Morrow County.

OSP says its preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Austin Scott Yager, 38, of Bend, suffered a mechanical failure on the on-ramp and stopped in the roadway. The failure resulted in no visible lights operating on the Volkswagen.

A short time later, an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Adonis Marcial, 33, of Miami, Fla. entered the on-ramp and struck the stationary Volkswagen. Yoger was reportedly outside of the vehicle at the time of the collision, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcial was not injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

